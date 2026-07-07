John Terry warns England to be careful of Odegaard in the Norway match

England’s next opponent at the World Cup will be Norway, a team that defeated Brazil in the round of 16, making their quarterfinal meeting a difficult and exciting contest.

Both nations reached the last eight after overcoming major challenges and will be determined to continue their journey in the competition, although one team will have to leave the tournament.

England wary of Norway’s key threats

England remains among the favourites to win the World Cup, while Norway are considered one of the main dark horses still competing for the trophy.

With Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in their squad, Norway possess two highly dangerous players capable of causing problems for the Three Lions. Both players also have experience in the Premier League, which gives them additional familiarity with many of England’s players.

In the quarterfinal, Odegaard will face several of his Arsenal teammates, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Ebere Eze.

Terry highlights Odegaard’s importance

The midfielder will be hoping to help Norway secure victory against England and claim the advantage over his club teammates. However, John Terry has identified him as one of the players England must pay close attention to during the match.

The Chelsea icon said via the Metro:

‘Listen, Norway are a good side. I think they’re well drilled.

‘I think everything that goes well through that team goes through Martin Odegaard.

‘If England stop him and Erling Haaland then we have a big, big chance.’

Terry’s comments highlight the influence Odegaard has on Norway’s style of play and the importance of limiting his impact in midfield.

England will need to remain focused throughout the match, as Norway have already shown it can compete with the world’s strongest teams. Stopping their key players will be essential if the Three Lions want to secure a place in the semi-finals and continue their pursuit of World Cup glory.