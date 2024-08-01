Join JustArsenal’s 2024/25 EPL Fantasy League Group – Here are Dan’s first selections

Some have been asking for us to repeat our Fantasy League this season.

Here we go!

Most managers will be preparing their squads, if like me going back and forth and changing things all the time but I have come up with my first draft who are in contention to start the campaign for AFC Destiny.

I’m not one these who takes hours every week dissecting which team has the kinder fixtures for the next two months.

What I will advise is for all players to make themselves aware of a few rule changes.

These include being able to store up to 5 free transfers, a mystery Chip available from January and new ways of scoring points.

I have a long term 15 in mind but want to wait and see who gets a short /long rest after their international commitments.

GK – Henderson – 4.5 (Palace)

I played this long enough to know that there is no reason to pay top price for the best keepers.

While logic will tell you Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool, etc will be most likely to keep clean sheets it’s worth knowing a lot of keepers who played for sides in the bottom of half of the table were still registering over 100 points.

That’s because every 3 saves is worth an additional point.

So, you want to find that balance between who’s good but equally will have a busy afternoon.

Crystal Palace meet that criteria and I assume now fit Henderson remains their number 1?

For 4.5 there’s decent options.

Keep an eye on where Ramsdale ends up.

He’s cut price based on the assumption he’s Raya’s understudy but if he moves, he could be a bargain.

Matthews – 4.0 (Palace)

You’re not for this amount going to get any goalie who is starting for their clubs, but things quickly change.

If anything happens to Henderson, I simply transfer him out so am not reliant on this pick making me any points.

It just makes sense to pick someone who could be his number 2 at Selhurst Park.

I sense one of Johnstone or Henderson won’t tolerate being on the bench, so Matthews jumps up in the pecking order?

Defender

Gusto -5.00 (Chelsea)

As your see my defence is low budget so I could afford two of the highest paid players elsewhere.

Outside of clean sheets, Gusto is my only defensive pick most likely to get additional points in terms of an occasional assist or goal.

We don’t know if Maresca is going to continue using full backs as Chelsea’s main attacking weapon, but he should as there a rare offer of consistency.

The Frenchman is the same price as James and Chilwell. I’ll pick once they stay fit over a period of time.

Van De Ven – 4.5 (Spurs)

I want to find that extra money to change this pick to Udogie based on how high Spurs play.

Yet this is value.

You might ask how I can trust any Tottenham defender but I’m not forecasting clean sheet points.

Spurs press so far up the pitch, Van De Ven can pick a pass, the odd shot and be a threat at set pieces.

Here though is the bargain ….

The three best players in a match (often the centreback when his team wins) get bonus points. That includes for ball recoveries / interceptions. The 23-year old’s strength?

Burn – 4.5 (Newcastle)

Now most seasons the Newcastle defender I would go for would be Trippier simply based on his set piece record.

Yet I’m not sure Eddie Howe will rush him back after the Euros and there’s speculation over his future that won’t go away.

6 million is a lot to gamble with considering I would have to take out a Maddison to afford to do so.

I wanted a Toon defender in based on their opening fixtures.

Give it a few weeks and I’ll revert to Tripper; I just want to see how he starts first.

Wout Faes – 4.0 (Leicester)

I had to sacrifice my defence for prime midfielders and attackers so am grateful to find value in the 4.0 column.

This is a Belgian international who was one of the few plus points the last time Leicester were in the division, was impressive as they got promoted and will play every week.

For any defender who will start each week at least deserves a spot on your bench.

Taylor – 4-0 (Southampton)

I just need a body on the bench so have done well to find someone who should start the season.

Southampton have signed someone who can offer Prem experience and the way Russell Martin likes to push his full backs forwards and have them timing when to step into the middle means Taylor will get into attacking positions.

Midfielders

Nkunku – 6.5 (Chelsea)

I have brought the two most expensive players in the game so couldn’t afford Cole Palmer as well after he had understandably the biggest increase in price from last season.

I was one of several managers who took a gamble on the midfielder who’s value was based being on the fringes at Man City but the assumption he would move elsewhere.

Ironically, I’m trying to take advantage of his teammate being judged on his debut campaign at the Bridge which was married by injuries.

The makers of the game often will classify those who play in a front three as midfielders.

Given that Nkunku could at times find himself playing as a striker he could be my bargain.

Palmer will eventually find his way into my team though.

Salah – 12.5 (Liverpool)

I’m not sure he’s a must-pick like years gone by and will admit this is more of a cowardly tactic.

Long term Salah won’t be in my team but it’s more a case of allot of other managers will be selecting him.

With Liverpool’s opening fixtures you could easily see players captain the Egyptian and suddenly you’re playing catch up already.

Few midfielders can do that.

It’s a safe pick for the first few weeks.

Garnacho – 6.5 (Man United)

This might be the pick with the most value.

Garnacho got 131 points last season even when his club were a mess.

The assumption is Man United won’t be as bad this time around.

Garnacho seems to now have the trust of Ten Hagg where he will play most weeks.

I like that the Argentine is direct, meaning that even if those around him are not playing well he will always try something.

Smith Rowe, Mainoo and Barkley are other options at 5.5 worth a punt,

Maddison – 7.5 (Spurs)

I have gone back and forth between Salah and Son but in the short-term Maddison is my Spurs midfield option.

While I don’t think he’s as good as others (including himself) think he is , there’s obvious points to be made at set pieces .

After his Euros omission, I also think he will start the season with a chip on his shoulder.

Won’t maintain it though.

Bowen – 7.5 (West Ham)

Bowen is one of those classified as a midfielder but often plays as a lone striker. Hence the 184 points last season

It remains to be seen if that is where Julen Lopetegui positions him but it’s worth taking a look.

Even if he doesn’t, he will be involved in set pieces.

Strikers

Haaland – 15 (Man City)

6 million more than the next expensive striker, this will open the game up.

Instead of all managers picking Haaland, some will feel that they can get better value elsewhere.

I still think you have to be brave not to pick the Norwegian.

He was the first name on my team sheet, and I can’t see why I would ever drop him.

Without the captain’s rule maybe, you can look elsewhere but he remains the only player in the division who can consistently score 2-3 goals per match.

You can’t afford to not have him while others do.

Isak – 8.5 million (Newcastle)

I know clubs are balancing the books in fear of FFP regulations, but I would love Arsenal to ask Newcastle their asking price for Isak.

That’s the missing piece of the puzzle that would make us Champions.

My captain on the opening weekend?

Joao Pedro – 5.5 million (Brighton)

He got 104 points last season having been heavily rotated because of the Europa League.

With the Seagulls not involved in Europe this campaign he should in theory improve on his 19 league starts so why the drop in price?

Maybe it’s a reflection of the uncertainly over Brighton who will be managed by a 33-year-old?

You’re not getting better for this amount.

Feel free to play.

Dan

