Jonas admits he is considering bringing Gio back from loan to replace Beth Mead in Arsenal Womens team

It was a massive blow to Arsenal and England when the Lionesses star Beth Mead ruptured her UCL right at the end of our crucial game against Man United.

Her injury was just added to Arsenal’s long list of our women on the treatment table, and made Jonas Eiedevall’s choices for the starting XI much reduced.

But the obvious replacement for Mead was Lina Hurtig, who joined this summer, but she is also out injured, and couldn’t play every game anyway.

So Jonas was asked today what his options were to try and cover for such a big star, and he said: “We will still evaluate where Gio [Queiroz] is at and where would be the best place for her to continue her development. When the transfer window opens up, I think we have all possibilities open there still. I’m most certain that we need to replace Beth Mead this season, but we have to see what that replacement looks like.”

Gio will probably be at Meadow Park with her loan side Everton, so I’m sure there will be discussions going on, but she was highly praised by her team-mate and England international Jess Park recently, so it sounds like she is progressing nicely.

With Jonas very short of players anda gruelling schedule ahead, I think Jonas should bring Gio back anyway and integrate her into the team.

What do you think?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….