Jonas Eidevall asked directly if his job at Arsenal Women is at risk

The start to the 2024-25:season has not been easy for the Arsenal women. In terms of results and performance, they have simply fallen short of expectations. The Gooners were expected to compete for glory this season, yet they have only managed one narrow victory in five games. With the belief that his methods are not bringing out the best in this team, pressure is mounting for Arsenal decision-makers to fire manager Jonas Eidevall.

Following his team’s 2-1 loss to London and League rivals Chelsea, the Arsenal manager was asked if he thought his status as the Gunners women’s head coach was still secure. Well, the Swedish strategist defended his team’s performance against the Blues, claiming it was beyond their control. He said the team gave their all, but unfortunately things didn’t go their way; either way, he feels they now can only prepare for what’s next, implying he feels his job is secure.

He said, as per the BBC‘s Emma Sandy, “I gave absolutely everything in preparation for this game. You can see the players gave everything on the pitch. That’s the part you can control. It’s just about focussing on the next match, and I just need to focus on what I can control.”

Arsenal’s decision-makers have a difficult choice to make. The Arsenal women’s season is not over; it can still be salvaged, but it will take determining whether or not dismissing Eidevall is the right decision.

In any case, it would be disheartening to witness another season unfold in this manner, especially when, as a club, we seem to hold the belief that our Arsenal women possess the strength to compete with the best.

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!