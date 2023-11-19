Jonas Eidevall “Being task-orientated is really important.” ahead of Brighton WSL clash

The Arsenal Women in a game versus Manchester United were in the 90th minute, losing 2-1, but rallied to draw the game 2-2.

Our Gunners then had to come back from a goal behind to win 2-1 against Aston Villa. In that game, Villa was leading 1-0 in the 89th minute. However, two extra-time goals by Arsenal sealed the 2-1 victory.

They had to fight for a win against Bristol as well; they had established a comfortable lead through McCabe in the seventh minute, but Bristol equalised in the 16th. Given how block-solid Bristol was playing with a low block, the Gunners had to dig deep to score the winning goal in the second half.

They didn’t have to make a comeback win against City, but the game could have finished in a 1-1 draw if Stina Blackstenius hadn’t struck late in the 87th minute.

Bottom-line? Arsenal has shown a lot of ambition, determination, and dedication this season. They’ve been playing with a goal-orientated mindset, something Jonas Eidevall emphasised in his recent press conference ahead of their match against Brighton. The Swede observes that it is not always about exerting effort; force does not assist; it is about being task-orientated and making the proper decisions, which makes it easier to pull off difficult comebacks.

The Swede admitted via Arsenal.com , “Being task-orientated is really important. I think that is so overlooked in football to not be task-orientated because a lot of times, people tend to only speak about the emotional side, and it almost becomes down to effort, like “you have to try harder. You have to run more” and so on, when you try to overcome something.

“If the best solution in football was always about taking the most direct way to the goal all the time, everyone would start playing the game like that from minute one. But football is about being calm and composed and making the right decisions at the right moments. I really think that that mentality helps them to be task-orientated. And to have been in situations before and to know, like, how do we communicate? Have we worked on an alternative way of solving this if plan A is not working, and so on? That grows over time.”

True, some battles are won in the mind. However, as the season progresses, Eidevall and his team must change, abandoning the belief that they can always “recover from difficult situations.” They need to adopt a winner’s attitude and stop surrendering as much as they have been, as our Gunners have not recorded a single clean sheet in the WSL season thus far.

Arsenal Women are back in WSL action today against Brighton:

Fixture details Women’s Super League

Sunday 19th November

Kick Off: 14:00 UK This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

What do you think Gooners? Should our Gunners be brutal and leave no place for opponents to breathe? With the squad Jonas Eidevall has, he can make them the fiercest WSL team right? Can we record a clean sheet against The Seagulls today?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….