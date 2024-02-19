Jonas Eidevall calls out the doubters of Arsenal Women’s WSL title chances

In last weekend’s Women’s Super League action, Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-1 and City defeated Chelsea 1-0, transforming the title battle.

Have you glanced at the WSL table? If not, here it is:

With 8 games remaining, one of the Arsenal women, Manchester City women, or Chelsea women can win the 2023–24 WSL title. Sorry, Manchester United fans, but with 10 points separating you from the top of the standings, your team winning the league will require a miracle.

That being said, as a Gooner, you must be thrilled that things went our way. WSL fans, after Arsenal lost 2-1 to West Ham, had written off the Gunners from the WSL title fight, but with three points from the top of the table and Chelsea and City in their remaining fixtures, they hold their future in their hands.

Arsenal women’s boss Jonas Eidevall acknowledges that some had discounted them in the title chase, but they have proven them wrong by remaining firmly in the title race.

“People were saying after the West Ham game it was impossible for us to reach the top spot, but if I’m not reading it wrongly here it’s three points with eight games to play. It’s very much a race,” said Eidevall on Sky Sports.

Can we do it? YES WE CAN!

COYG!

Jackie P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….