Jonas Eidevall gives an injury update ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Leicester Women

This Sunday, Arsenal women will face Leicester at the Emirates Stadium. The expectation is that our Gunners will continue where they left off last weekend, when they defeated Bristol City 5-0.

While Arsenal is third from the top in the Women’s Super League, Leicester is third from the bottom. Arsenal are the favorites in this match, and they should win. History tells us that our Gunner women have always won this match; they have a spotless record against the Foxes.

That being said, during the Arsenal’s women’s manager’s press conference for the match against Leicester, we learned a few things about what to expect from them as far as the squad is concerned.

Lia Walti has played her final Arsenal game of the season; despite her injury not being that serious, the team will be without her. Aside from Walti, Lina Hurtig is not likely to feature this season for personal reasons, as disclosed. On a good note, Vivianne Miedema is poised to make her return from injury soon.

About these claims, Eidevall admitted: “With Lia Walti, I don’t think it’s realistic that she will play more this season. Of course, we have to treat all injuries week by week, but when we look at the prognosis, it’s still a very good prognosis on the injury. She will definitely recover from it; it’s more of the timeline. Viv has been progressing really well lately, and I think she’s not far off from being able to return to the squad.

“No, I don’t see there is a chance of Lina playing more this season given how long she’s been away. She’s still away due to personal reasons, and we have to respect that and support in the best way possible.”

Michelle Maxwell

