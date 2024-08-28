Jonas Eidevall gives Arsenal Women player availability update ahead of UWCL qualifiers

Though the WSL begins in around three week’s time, on September 21st, our Arsenal Women return to competitive football in one week’s time. On September 4th, our Gunner Women will face Rangers at Meadow Park, in the first round of the UEFA Women’s Champions Group qualifiers.

Our girls are hungry and eager to return to the premier European competition after missing out on Champions League action last season, as they were knocked out by Paris FC in the Round One qualifiers. For the games, Arsenal need their strongest squad. And there’s an intriguing injury report for our Arsenal Women’s squad, with Jonas Eidevall hoping to get his team off to a successful start this season.

According to Tim Stillman of Arseblog, the Swedish tactician is confident that new signings Daphne Van Domselaar (who suffered a season-ending injury last season) and Stina Blackstenius (who was also nursing an injury near the end of last season and missed international football in the summer) will be available for the Rangers game. However, he believes that the round of Champions League qualifiers may be too early for Swedish international Lina Hurtig to return to action.

“Jonas Eidevall tells me he expects Daphne van Domselaar and Stina Blackstenius to be available for the UWCL qualifiers. He says they’ll take things slower with Lina Hurtig due to the length of her absence and get her ready for the start of the WSL season,” Stillman revealed on X.

Hopefully, no Gunner Women stars will experience injury in the friendly against Southampton, on Sunday 31st August, allowing Eidevall to have a strong team for the new season, which begins soon.

See full ticket info for Arsenal’s friendly against Southampton Women on Arsenal.com.

