Jonas Eidevall got his tactics and substitutes perfect against Man City’s Women

In the 2-1 win over Manchester City, Jonas Eidevall surprised many with the lineup he fielded.

Despite being considered Eidevall’s default starters, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kim Little were noticeably absent from that lineup.

Cloe Lacasse and Kyra Cooney-Cross, who have generally played off the bench, made rare starts. But there were no complaints about the team selection.

For the Gooners, the lineup was a nice surprise because it demonstrated the strength and quality of this Arsenal team, unlike how inferior this Arsenal team looked last season owing to injury.

For Manchester City, the Arsenal lineup must have taken them by surprise.

Despite his lack of recognition, Eidevall is a tactical genius. Just imagine how energized his team were to finish the game in style after he brought on the unplayable Kim Little, the difficult Cloe Lacasse, and the super sub Stina Blackstenius, among other substitutes.

Ultimately, Arsenal Women have one of the best squads in women’s football. As a Gooner, you will always have your favorite players. But, in reality, any of Arsenal women’s starting 11 should be capable of winning 99% of their games. And the strongest starting 11, which we expect to have uncovered by next season, should be good enough to beat any side in all competitions now that they have learned how to play Eidevall’s tactics and got used to each others strengths….

Julia P

