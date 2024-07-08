Jonas Eidevall is a good coach, but he had his shortcomings last season for Arsenal Women

Jonas Eidevall is an excellent coach, but one of his shortcomings last season for Arsenal Women was his inability to find a consistent starting lineup. With more quality players joining this summer, assuming it isn’t just Mariona Caldentey, will it be more difficult for him to settle on 11 players he can rely on?

Looking at last season It’s natural to wonder if the Swedish tactician had any plans for the players he signed. What’s the point of signing a player if you don’t intend to play her immediately?

We signed Canadian international Sabrina D’angelo in the beginning of 2023; she was very good, but Manuel Zinsberger, who was unstable at times, remained No. 1 (now D’angelo has left).

We signed Laia Codina, a Spanish world champion and a brilliant defender, last summer. However, her opportunities were limited due to Eidevall’s initial preference for Amanda Ilestedt and Lotte Wubben-Moy. Though injuries also hampered her progress, she eventually demonstrated her class.

We also signed a goal machine, Canadian international Cloe Lacasse, who had proven to be extremely good, dangerous, and capable of scoring for Benfica. We didn’t give her many opportunities, and it’s intriguing that even with her in the squad, our goal-scoring struggles persisted.

Although we had high expectations of Australian international Kyra Cooney-Cross after her signing, the technical bench initially overlooked her. Fortunately, KCC, after being given a chance, ended up demonstrating her worth and why she’s a regular in the Matilda’s team, but it was intriguing that she initially got few opportunities at Arsenal.

All that said, the hope is that Mariona Caldentey (or the other top-tier additions) will not be benched, as several of our newcomers were last season. Why sign a player if you’re not going to play them? We need top-tier players who can come in and make an immediate impact, so we can improve on our Conti Cup and third-place WSL position next season and avoid repeating the experience for the third year in a row.

The least Gooners are hoping for next season is to win the WSL title and the FA Cup, as well as to make an significant impact in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming season gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….