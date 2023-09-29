Jonas Eidevall is convinced that Arsenal Women have got “the complete forward” in Russo

Alessia Russo will undoubtedly improve our Arsenal Women’s attacking play, as she should, given how desperate we were to sign her. We wanted to sign her for a record fee in the January transfer window, but the deal fell through because Manchester United were unwilling to sell her to a rival halfway through the season.

We got her on a free transfer though in the summer, which could turn out to be the bargain of the season, and we’re excited about what she can bring to our attack.

Our Arsenal women’s manager, Jonas Eidevall, is looking forward to the England Lionesses striker taking his attack to the next level as he seeks to assist her in maturing into the terrific striker she can be.

The Swede believes the 24-year-old is a natural finisher, a complete striker who will score a lot of goals for the team. “I’m obviously delighted to get a top talent like Alessia into the club,” Eidevall told Sky Sports.

“I see her as a complete forward; she can do all the things you want a No. 9 to do. One thing that strikes me after working with her is she has amazing finishing quality.

“It strengthens my belief that she’s someone we can develop into a player that scores a lot of goals in the league. Over time, I’m confident that will happen.”

Alessia Russo will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our Arsenal women’s attack. Even though Stina Blackstenius did her best, the offence wasn’t as effective as it should have been for the majority of last season without the services of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema. With Mead and Miedema still not match fit and being eased into the team, Blackstenius, Russo, and even Cloe Lacasse will play a significant part in the team’s goal scoring.

Anyway, other than laying out his expectations for Alessia Russo, Jonas Eidevall had this to say about Beth Mead’s return to action (after a long absence),

“I don’t want to be overly cautious, but the Champions League qualifiers was the first time she attended full team training.

“You obviously need more than one training session before you play match minutes. Given that and given she hasn’t had any setbacks since then, she’s getting closer and closer.”

Arsenal’s 2023–24 WSL season kicks off this Sunday against Liverpool at the Emirates. Given the venue, we can only expect a thumping of the Reds, whom we defeated at home and away last season.

How much are us Gooner Women looking forward to the new season?

Michelle Maxwell

