Jonas Eidevall is looking for revenge this weekend against Aston Villa Women

If there is one thing we can look forward to happening this weekend, it is that our Arsenal women will defeat Aston Villa. With Arteta’s boys on international duty, let Arsenal vs. Aston Villa be the highlight of your weekend.

We expect to beat Villa and make that game our turning point after failing to win the first two games of this WSL season. According to Jonas Eidevall, his team will seek to be proactive; they will be eager to play the ball and put pressure after pressure on Villa, hoping that the Gooners at the Emirates will be entertained and back them to win.

About what he hopes his side will show versus Villa, he told Arsenal.com: “I mean, the biggest disappointment then was to say that I didn’t feel that we could energise the crowd enough with the way that we were playing. I think we looked a little bit static when we had the ball; we didn’t get them moving enough.

“We weren’t able to stagger situations on top of each other. I don’t think we have more than one or two counter-pressing situations in the whole game. And as a team, when the game becomes more dynamic, we are better. We could see that in the second half against Manchester United.

“When we start moving the opponent, then the game starts moving for us, and that’s really important for us as a team to get that fluidity in the way that we play. So hopefully we can get that against Aston Villa.”

Villa beat us the last time we played them, but Jonas Eidevall says that’s immaterial right now because the situation is different.

“I’ve learned things every time we’ve played Villa, to be honest. I think that game at Meadow Park was a very odd game for us. We were totally depleted, as a squad, as a group. We had been fighting so hard. We just didn’t have any energy at all,” added Eidevall.

“I think Villa played a good game, but we’re at a totally different stage now with energy and motivation going into this season. I see this being a completely different game.”

Based on Jonas Eidevall, he is feeling confident that we will defeat Villa, which should give us the right to believe that we will turn things around this season. I’m hoping that by Sunday evening, that will be the case.

Michelle Maxwell

