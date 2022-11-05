Jonas Eidevall is not interested in winning Manager of the Month Awards (Women)

Jonas Eidevall nominated WSL Manager of the Month says “I don’t care about that” By Michelle

Arsenal Women face Leicester City at King Power Stadium Tomorrow afternoon. Manager Jonas Eidevall spoke to the press ahead of the fixture. You can see everything he said about Arsenal v Leicester in this article and you can read that here.

Jonas has been nominated for WSL Manager of the Month for October. He was also nominated for September Manager of the Month but lost out to Aston Villa manager Carla Ward, who scooped the monthly prize.

Jonas spoke about whether winning individual awards motivates the team…

I can only speak for myself personally, it doesn’t. Usually you see that the one that wins the awards is the one that has won the most games in the league. I mean, that’s just the results. Like I said, I think when I saw Leicester, I think they’re a very well coached. For me, I don’t equal a manager’s job with only the results for it. I think it’s making it way too simplistic and doesn’t take other things into account. So, I think a lot of times you just award a manager that has won the most games, so for me personally, I don’t care about that.

The Arsenal Women team have had a record-breaking October as we extended our historic WSL winning streak to 13 matches when we beat West Ham 3-1 at Meadow Park last weekend. The Gunners also reached 10 consecutive games as a club before conceding a league goal.

This is Jonas’ reaction to breaking records in the WSL…

It’s very much one game at a time. We need to prepare very well now for Leicester and if you want to win something in football, if that’s a trophy or if that’s beating a record, it all starts with performances and that’s what we need to focus on.

So can The Gunners break their own record by hitting 14 consecutive wins with an away win against Leicester on Sunday (and hopefully a lot of goals!)?

What are your thoughts? You can still vote for Jonas Eidevall as WSL Manager of the month here even if it´s not top of Jonas’ priorities lol!

Michelle Maxwell Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team! Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women? Click here….