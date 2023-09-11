Jonas Eidevall pleads for Arsenal fans to get behind his Women this season after Champions League exit

We are only a few weeks away from the commencement of the Arsenal Women’s 2023-24 WSL season.

Arsenal’s big ambition for this new season could be to win the WSL title after being ousted in the Champions League qualifiers for the 2023-24 season by Paris FC,

Speaking after his side lost 4-2 on penalties to Paris FC, after the game ended 3-3, Jonas Eidevall stated that the disappointing elimination from Champions League football will not define his side. He hopes Gooners will continue to give them their unwavering support, which may inspire them to be at their best during the league season.

“The important thing is don’t let that define you. Let the other things define you in that game, what you take with you from this game, and that we send a message that we support each other all the way,” Eidevall said via Arsenal.com. “I want to say the same to our supporters. You guys have been brilliant for us all two seasons since I’ve been here.

“Now more than ever, the players need that support and do that because they give everything on the pitch. I think they’re a little bit unlucky today that we don’t get the result, and they need the support so we can go strong into the season together.”

The Gunner Women battled with injuries last season, but with the effort they’ve put in this transfer window, adding two defenders (Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina) and two forwards (Chloe Lacasse and Alessia Russo) and seeking to complete more signings, including one for Lionesses’ hero goalie, Mary Earps.

The new recruits and the return of players like Beth Mead and Kim Little from injuries that ended their 2022-23 season will undoubtedly make them stronger and better than they were last season.

Let’s all get behind the Gooner women and drive them to success this season.

Michelle Maxwell

