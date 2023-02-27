Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal Women “created enough in order to win the game” at Chelsea

Arsenal women hoped to be the team to end Chelsea’s unbeaten run and obstruct Chelsea’s path to a third FA Cup title, but that was not the case. Chelsea knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup for the third consecutive year.

Arsenal was the better team, creating opportunity after opportunity but failing to convert them into goals, whereas Chelsea only needed one to two chances to score their two goals.

About Arsenal being the better side in the game, coach Eidevall admitted (via Arseblog), “That is my story of this game, yes. If that is too simple, I apologise, but that is how I see this game. It is not normal or ordinary to have so many more goal-scoring opportunities than Chelsea at Kingsmeadow. I don’t expect us to come here and create more than we did, we created enough in order to win the game. But they are brutally efficient; hats off to them; we are not.”

On Arsenal’s persisting struggle to score goals, the Arsenal boss admitted that it is something his side are going to work on, and hopefully they will be better come next weekend when they once again play Chelsea in the Continental Cup Final.

About his goal-scoring struggles and way forward, he said, “I am an optimist, so I don’t choose to think in that way, but it’s also down to making things on the training ground like habits. It is so easy to overthink when you don’t convert your chances and you start thinking, “Maybe I need to do something different, and what if I do this when that situation happens again?” Trust your instinct and keep on going and keep creating that on the training ground and making that environment where we can bring those things into the game next week.”

Without Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema, the Arsenal women haven’t been themselves in front of goal, but with a full week for them to prepare, I hope they can get their revenge on Chelsea next weekend.

They just need to take their chances and they will win their first trophy for four years.

Michelle Maxwell



