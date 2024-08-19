Jonas Eidevall talks best team, tactics and his expectations for Arsenal Women players next season

Arsenal Women had a strong squad last season; it was filled with quality. Even so, Jonas Eidevall was accused of failing to discover his strongest lineup. The Swedish tactician continued switching and altering his line-up, failing to get the best out of his side, which had at least ten new players recruited between the beginning of 2023 and the winter transfer window of 2024.

It was difficult for players to form on-field connections, and some struggled to maintain consistency because they were not always starting week after week. The only expectation for Eidevall entering this new season is to establish a strong preferred starting lineup, which would aid his team’s consistency, facilitate his project’s success, and make winning easier.

The Arsenal Women’s manager, aware of his expectations, has hinted that he is focussing on identifying his best team, refining his tactics, and making sure his players understand his expectations as they strive for glory next season.

While speaking to the media in the USA, ahead of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Washington Spirit, Eidevall said, “We need to see which players gel best with each other and what relationships we can develop.

“That’s the process that we’re starting here (the US) now.

“We haven’t had any sessions with the whole squad yet.

“The whole squad (of 29) will probably be here on the 20th, so that process does not really start until then. We need to use the time very wisely.

“It’s not only with our forward line but other units have players with different qualities too.

“I think that’s really exciting because we have one way of playing, but we can shape that in forms that are going to be as optimal as possible through game-state or opponent.”

Arsenal Women’s team selection has further gotten trickier with the inclusion of quality players such as Mariona Caldentey, Rosa Kafaji, and Daphne van Domselaar. But the beauty of it is that if the Arsenal technical bench just finds their best starting 11, they may create one of the deadliest line-ups, which could be terrifying for opponents through the 2024-25 season..

Are you hoping for the season of all seasons Gooners? I know I am! But, can Eidevall deliver it??

