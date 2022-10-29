Jonas Eidevall tells the Arsenal Women after Zurich win “Nothing is won yet”

Arsenal Women beat Zurich 3-1 in UWCL. Eidevall says: “nothing is won yet”. By Michelle

Arsenal Women remain top of Group C in the Champions League after a 3-1 victory over FC Zurich at Emirates Stadium last night. In the Gunners first Champions League match last week, they produced a spectacular 5-1 away win over reigning champions Lyon. The Gunners now have two wins from two games and this win has put them two points clear of second-placed Juventus, who drew 1-1 with Lyon earlier yesterday.

Jordan Nobbs scored a great volley to open the scoring in the first half before Lina Hurtig 2-0 as she flicked a header over the goalkeeper and into the net.

An incredible strike from Seraina Piubel in the 76th minute gave Zurich hope but Hurtig snuffed that out quickly when she doubled her goal tally to seal victory for Arsenal just two minutes later. Final score: Arsenal Women 3 – 1 Zurich FC Frauwen.

However, Arsenal manager Eidevall said “nothing is won yet”.

I am happy with the result but we have only played two games. There is nothing won yet. We are happy with that, but there are a lot of tough games left, he added.

It doesn’t matter [about the draw between Juventus and Lyon]. It doesn’t change anything. Things can turn out in a lot of different ways. We will see where we end up.

Jonas chose to use the full depth of the squad players and a number had their first starts of the season last night. Will that create greater stimulus in training…

This game came in a moment when we really had to trust the whole squad. It’s nice and it’s a Champions League game so a lot is at stake and it shows the players that we trust them. It is not the Conti Cup group stage when you play players because it’s just the game that came up. When you play players in the Champions League it is because you trust them. I have been very happy with the spirit in training.

On Jordan Nobbs and Mana Iwabuchi in midfield…

I thought with us coming off a pretty tight playing schedule it was important for us to change the squad a little in this moment. That midfield trio has a lot of creativity and a lot of movement, we expected Zurich to be a little bit lower based on the way they played against Juventus. But we had to adjust a few things and work a little bit to break them down. Jordan’s goal was a prime example of her being in the build up but then finding the right moment to go forward and attack.

Lina Hurtig scored her first two goals for the club tonight…

Yes, very pleased for her. You can see, especially on that first goal some of her qualities. There are not many players in Europe who have that height in the jump and that much control over her body when she is doing it. I think these goals are important for her self-confidence. As a wide-forward, she produces a lot of goals and assists but maybe in a slightly different way to our other wide forwards. Lina’s highs are very high so it is important to get that consistency so she believes in those high moments and reproduces them all the time.

In the meantime focus will be solely back on the Arsenal´s Women´s Super League campaign. A packed Meadow Park awaits for Arsenal´s next WSL clash, against West Ham. Arsenal will be pushing for a win to continue their winning streak and maybe beat a record or two along the way..

Michelle Maxwell

