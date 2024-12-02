Jonas Eidevall to the NWSL as San Diego Wave head coach? Managing Naomi Girma?

Not long ago, Jonas Eidevall resigned as the Arsenal Women boss; a poor start to the league campaign saw him step down, probably avoiding the sack.

Renee Slegers, his assistant, took over and has been incredibly impressive! She has managed seven games, going undefeated with six wins and two draws. Renee also received a WSL Manager of the Month nomination for November.

The appointment of the new Arsenal Women manager is now the main focus. Will it be Renee Slegers or another top manager?

As Arsenal Women search for a new manager, Jonas Eidevall is reportedly set to move to the NWSL. As per Dan Lauletta, the 2023 NWSL Shield winners are in reportedly advanced talks with former Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall. They want the Swede to take over and be ex-Gunner Casey Stoney’s permanent replacement at the club.

I believe the majority of Gooners would wish him all the best after his outstanding work at the club and his respectful departure. Putting that aside, can we be the team that denies him the opportunity to manage the USA’s top defender, Naomi Girma?

Currently Girma is one of the standout defenders in women’s football. In 2023, Eidevall said how impressed he was watching her play; he hinted he’d like to manage her, which had us imagining she could be a transfer target, though her contract with Wave runs to summer 2026.

However, Arsenal never signed her, but an opportunity may now be presenting itself. Girma has drawn the attention of European clubs, including eight-time UWCL Champions Lyon, according to Dan Lauletta. Come the turn of the year, she could have left San Diego Wave; surely this is the time for Arsenal to go all out and get her if she’s one player who was under our radar?

The last time we got an NWSL player on board, it was Emily Fox, and what a transfer masterstroke that was. What do you think?

Michelle M

