Jonas Eidevall's new defensive partnership for Arsenal Women taking shape

Jonas Eidevall could unveil a new defensive partnership when the new WSL season kicks off. From a Rafaelle and Leah Williamson partnership last year, we could see an Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina defensive partnership coming up.

A few weeks ago, Ilestedt joined Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving PSG at the end of last season to become a free agent. The Swede has dazzled in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She helped her national side reach the semis (only to be eliminated by Codina’s Spain). She had four World Cup goals.

As for Codina, who has a final to play this Sunday, we reported that she was pushing to join Arsenal, and now, as per the BBC, she is set to travel to London following the conclusion of the World Cup on Sunday, with Arsenal reaching an agreement to recruit her.

Coming to this transfer window, with Rafaelle leaving and Leah Williamson tipped to miss the first half of the season due to injury, Arsenal needed to revamp their defence, and it seems they’ve done just that.

In the Spain versus England World Cup final, the Gooners would have been keen on only watching Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben Moy sparkle. However, now they’ll also have their eyes on Codina, who’s impressed in Spain’s colours in the World Cup knockouts after being overlooked in the group stages.

