Jonas Eidevall’s take on Arsenal Women’s record-breaking run of wins

After falling behind by an early goal to West Ham at Meadow Park last night, the Gunners fought back with goals from Jordan Nobbs, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum, taking the final score to 3-1 for Arsenal. Victory over West Ham last night saw Arsenal break the record for the longest winning streak ever in the WSL, with 13 straight wins. Arsenal have now beaten London rivals West Ham in all eight meetings in the WSL. Jonas Eidevall spok to the press after the match.

The Gunners have had an exceptionally demanding play schedule over recent weeks, with games every 3 or 4 days, across the Women´s Super League and the Champions League.

Arsenal.com asked Jonas whether the midweek Champions League game took its toll in the first half…

It is a challenge when you play a lot of games, especially when you are coming to the end of a block like this. I think you can see that in the way we played, we made mistakes we don’t usually make on the ball with how we position, we looked slow and we lost focus. With the goal we conceded you could see a prime example of that, I don’t recognise us as a team there. That part annoys me because you always want to be better than that but there is a reason why we looked like that.

Jonas’ reaction to going 1-0 down…

For us to concede can never be the end of the world. It’s not a great goal for us to concede but what I am interested to see is the reaction. How do we look from a mentality perspective and how do we respond? That i was really happy with.

Jonas on managing the squad in this period and the players who don’t start…

Communication, trying to see everyone, trying to give them points where they help the team. That is what you can do. You can’t change the fact that you can only pick 11 players but you can do your very best, me and the staff, to see the bigger picture and constantly remind people of how you can contribute in other ways when you are not starting.

Jonas on bringing Jordan Nobbs on for Kim Little in the number 8 role…

You could see when we built up it was so important to get the close connection between the two 6s and in front of their midfield. We needed to change the point of attack, for example, when Noelle got the ball she needed a short option inside and I couldn’t think of a better player than Jordan Nobbs for that. I know she will be there constantly asking for the ball, making short passes and making the extra pass. That was exactly what we needed and she gave us that and a bit more and I am very happy for her and it’s important for the team that she performed the way she did. Potentially, I think it’s why we won the game.

Jonas on Steph Catley’s set piece delivery in recent games…

You need both, you need good delivery and you need good targets you can’t only have one of them so she’s 50% of the reason!

Our Gunners will now have a full week before their next WSL game away to Leicester. The game will take place at King Power Stadium and is a 2pm kick-off UK. This match will be broadcast live on the BBC. You can purchase your tickets online here.

Arsenal´s other WSL match in November will be at Emirates Stadium against Manchester United on Saturday, November 19th (5.30pm kick-off UK). This will be Arsenal´s second 2022/23 WSL game of the season to take place at the Emirates, where a record-breaking crowd of 47,367 watched Eidevall’s side smash Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-0 win in September. The Man United game will be live on Sky Sports. Arsenal have already reported high ticket sales for this event. You can purchase tickets for that match online here.

Our Gunners will then be back in Champions League action on November 24th, when they take on Juventus in Match Day 3, away in Italy. Juventus v Arsenal (A) – 8pm UK. All UWCL fixtures this season are free to stream via DAZN’s Youtube channel.

So, Arsenal Women have 3 games across the WSL and UWCL in November. A bit more of a respite for the players between games which can only be a good thing.

