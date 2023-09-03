Jonas includes Beth Mead in very strong Arsenal Women’s squad for UWCL qualifier

What will be Eidevall’s starting XI as Arsenal Women face Linkoping in UWCL qualifier? by Michelle

UEFA have officially released the list of players registered by Arsenal for the upcoming Women’s Champions League Qualifying Round 1, set to happen in Linköping, Sweden on 6th September.

Notably, Beth Mead has made an unexpected comeback to the Arsenal squad for the Champions League Qualifying Round 1. Her pre-season training and rehabilitation from her ACL injury is obviously going as well as she hoped, which is great news.

Another surprise is that Gio Queiroz has been named in the squad. I say surprise only because there has been much speculation that she will go out on loan this season – though, to be fair, the WSL season doesn’t start until 1st October, and the transfer window doesn’t close until 14th September, so she may still move out on loan.

The Arsenal squad looks formidable, especially after a very active summer transfer window so far. Our Gunners look to be fully prepared to compete strongly in the upcoming qualifiers against Linköping and the winners of the Paris FC versus FC Kryvbas fixture, to secure their place in the UWCL Qualifying Round 2, in my opinion.

Arsenal have currently registered a 22-player squad, but it’s worth noting that the 25-player squad for Arsenal is not completely settled; there is still an opportunity to add more players to the roster by 5th September.

Arsenal Women Goalkeepers (3):

Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D’Angelo, Naomi Williams.

Arsenal Women Defenders (6):

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jen Beattie, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz, Laia Codina, Amanda Ilestedt.

Arsenal Women Midfielders (4):

Kim Little (C), Frida L Maanum, Lia Wälti, Kathrine Kühl.

Arsenal Women Forwards (9):

Beth Mead, Katie McCabe, Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, Gio Queiroz, Victoria Pelova, Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Stina Blackstenius.

Who do you think will be in Eidevall’s starting XI? The squad have not had much time to gel yet – with everyone only recently returning from the Women’s World Cup, including Arsenal’s new recruits.

Will Eidevall stick with a solid starting XI he knows and give the newbies a run-out as subs? What do you think?

