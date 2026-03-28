Jordan Henderson defends Ben White from England fans

Ben White returned to the England squad during this international window, marking his first involvement since leaving the team’s camp at the 2022 World Cup. His absence had extended throughout Gareth Southgate’s tenure, but he has now been reintegrated into the squad under new management.

White did not feature for England following his earlier departure, yet he has been recalled as Thomas Tuchel views him as a strong option for the right-back position. His return signals a fresh opportunity to re-establish himself on the international stage.

Mixed Return for White

He featured in England’s match against Uruguay, where he made an immediate impact by scoring the opening goal. However, his performance was not without difficulty, as he also conceded the penalty that ultimately prevented England from securing victory against the South American side.

Despite his quality and experience, White faced a challenging reception from supporters. Some fans voiced their disapproval, booing him as he entered the pitch and throughout portions of the match, reflecting lingering frustration over his previous departure from the squad.

Henderson Offers Perspective

As reported by the Metro, Jordan Henderson addressed the situation, drawing on his own experiences to provide context and support for his teammate. He said:

‘As team-mates we are always there to support. A lot of the fans will be in support of all of the players.

‘I have been through it myself, but that is part and parcel of being an England player.

‘Some of the fans probably don’t even know why they are booing, they listen to what is being said in the media, and a lot of the time what the media says isn’t true.’

Henderson’s comments highlight the pressures that come with representing England and the scrutiny players often face. While the reaction may have been difficult, White is experienced enough to manage such situations.

He is unlikely to be overly affected, particularly if he continues to perform well, as consistent displays could quickly shift public perception and bring an end to the negative reception.