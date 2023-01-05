In a shock move Jordan Nobbs has left Arsenal after 12 years to join Aston Villa Women by Michelle

30 year old Jordan Nobbs has decided to leave Arsenal Women on a permanent transfer to Aston Villa Women. Nobbs signed for Arsenal in August 2010 from Sunderland, and was Arsenal Women’s longest serving player, passing 250 appearances for the club.

In our opinion, Jordan has really struggled for game hours and has not seemed to be in boss Eidevall favourites list for some time – though she put in some great performances this season, when given chance to show what she could do for the Arsenal squad and particularly when captain Kim Little was out for several weeks with a knee injury.

Jordan became a full England international in 2013 and has won 69 caps with the Lionesses and scored eight goals for her country. She was part of the England side that finished third at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015. It’s only speculation but Jordan would have been unlikely to rack up enough game hours under Eidevall to ensure she qualified for selection to the England squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup that will take place in Australia & New Zealand this summer.

Jordan has been a wonderful servant to Arsenal Football Club, said Sporting Director Edu Gaspar. Over the past 12 years, she has written her name into the Arsenal history books and forged a deep connection with our loyal supporters. We would like to wish Jordan health, happiness and success on and off the pitch in the future – she is a member of the Arsenal family for life.

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley added: Jordan has been an integral part of this football club for over a decade and her contribution and achievements are clear to see. She embodies what it means to be a Gunner and will go down as a true Arsenal legend. We wish her all the very best in this next chapter and look forward to welcoming her back here as our guest whenever she likes.

The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

We wish Jordan all the very best with her move to Aston Villa Women and selection for the Lionesses but all Gooners will miss our Nobbsy for sure!

