Jordan Nobbs rejoins Lionesses after missing out on Euros win through injury (Arsenal Women)

Arsenal Women´s midfielder Jordan Nobbs confirmed for Lionesses squad

Due to injury, Jordan has missed out on a World Cup and Olympic Games in recent years, the midfielder then missed out on summer’s home European Championship 2022 Women’s Euros squad but Nobbs has now been renamed as part of the Lionesses squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan is due to reach 150 WSL appearances quite early on during the 2022-23 season, she is currently on 148.

The Arsenal midfielder currently has 67 senior caps for England. She has represented England since U17 level.

Alongside Leah Williamson (captain), Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy, Nobbs is part of the 23-woman squad that will play against Austria (3rd September) and Luxembourg (6th September).

Following a sensational summer at the Euros, Sarina Wiegman’s side will be working hard to secure a place for next year’s World Cup. The World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

Arsenal Women´s players will join their England teammates at the St George’s Park camp on Sunday, August 28.

Michelle Maxwell

