Jordan Nobbs say Arsenal Women only “want to win trophies” as she reaches another milestone

Jordan Nobbs celebrates 150 WSL appearances "We want to win trophies"

Jordan is the longest-serving player in Arsenal Women´s first-team squad, she surpassed 250 appearances in total for the club last season, taking her up to seventh in Arsenal´s all-time list. Jordan is one of the finest to ever wear the Arsenal shirt.

Nobbs had a difficult summer, missing the European Championships through injury after spraining a knee ligament in May 2022 in an Arsenal Women v Aston Villa WCL game.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the midfielder revealed she had to take some time away from football this summer to focus on her mental health.

Speaking about her recall to the England squad, Nobbs said: It’s a huge honour. You feel like a big kid whenever you get that call-up and that’s exactly how I felt again. It’s a true privilege to ever be a part of that squad and I feel like I’ve worked hard and I’m just glad to be around the squad again and hopefully, I perform well.

My injuries have just been really bad timing. I think mentally, I have gone through some really tough moments. It’s like: ‘Oh my god, is it happening again?’ And probably this one, I did take some time away from football because my mental health is important and I needed a break away.

That love for football and wearing an Arsenal shirt or an England shirt, that’s what always drives me back and that’s my motivation every single time.

After her time away training with the England team, Nobbs’ focus is now back on club football with Arsenal in the Women´s Super League.

Jonas Eidevall’s side were supposed to kick off the 2022-23 WSL season with a tricky away trip to Manchester City but this was cancelled due to the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Subsequently Arsenal´s first game of the season was at home where they smashed Brighton 4-0. After a magnificent 4-0 win against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on Saturday Arsenal have had a dream start to their 2022-23 WSL campaign.

Nobbs is very happy that her fellow striker Vivianne Miedema is remaining with Arsenal after extending her contract earlier this summer: [Miedema’s] a top player with unbelievable talent. Scores goals for fun. Whenever you keep people like her on board, it’s only going to help us in training or on the pitch. She’ll be a massive part of the team this year.

We want to win trophies. The history of Arsenal is about bringing back silverware and that’s exactly what our aim is. We’re not going into this season thinking: ‘Ah, it will be great if we finish second again.’ We want to finish first and we want to be in cup finals and lifting FA Cup trophies.

Jordan has played in both WCL games this season. She was subbed on for Miedema in the 77th minute in Arsenal´s 4-0 win over Brighton at Meadow Park (Sept 16th). She also played in the North London Derby at the weekend, again being subbed on for Miedema but in the 69th minute. Jordan didn´t play in the 1st leg of the UEFA WCL game against Ajax where it was a disappointing 2-2 draw for Arsenal. And she has yet to be in the starting line-up this season.

Let´s hope it´s a season to remember for this champion midfielder! What are your thoughts on Jordan´s relative lack of play this season? What are Eidevall´s plans for her? With the amazing talent in the Arsenal squad that Jonas has available to draw on, will Nobbs have to fight for play time?

