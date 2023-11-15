Arsenal News Latest News

Jorginho admits he wants to return to Italy as he runs down contract

Jorginho has an expiring contract at Arsenal and seems keen to move back to Italy. The midfielder has only been at Arsenal for a few months, having joined them in January.

However, he signed a one-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates, although the Gunners retain an option to extend it.

It remains unclear if they will take that option, and Jorginho has been an important player for them in the last few months.

The midfielder is on international duty for Italy and was asked about his future and if he will return to Italy soon.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I’m very much in doubt, I would like to return to Italy.

“But I don’t know when the right time would be.

“I want to return yes, but I don’t know when, I feel I still have things to do at Arsenal.

“It always takes time when you change teams, but the first six months at Arsenal were not negative, on the contrary.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been an important team member in the last few weeks as the likes of Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey were unavailable to play for the club.

However, he might be allowed to leave in the summer if we sign much younger and better midfielders who can offer us long-term value.

  1. His experience is of value, but he needs to be 100% match fit just to keep up with the energy of the other younger players. Some players can still play at 90%, but not him.

  2. It ought to be abundantly plain to any astute gOONER THAT jORGINHO WAS A SHORT TERM BUy AND IS SIMPLY PASSING THROUGH.

    HE HAS NO REAL FUTURE HERE and he himself, MA and all sensible fans REALISE THAT.
    He will be gone at latest by next summer. I WISH HE HAD NEVER COME AT ALL

