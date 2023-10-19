Jorginho admits he was worried about his reception at Arsenal coming from Chelsea

Arsenal signed Jorginho in January after failing to sign Moises Caicedo, with our three bids to Brighton for his signature rejected.

Jorginho has been fantastic for us, and for me as I write this, the two games that define his Arsenal career are the 1-0 win over Manchester City before the international break, in which he shone in the No. 6 role, and the 2-0 win over Newcastle in April. You can’t help but admire the way he has stepped up when needed.

Nonetheless, the Italian international admits that his move to the Emirates in January made him nervous. Given the rivalry between Arsenal and Chelsea, he admits he wasn’t sure how we, the Gooners, would react to him.

On Arsenal.com, he admitted, “I want to say too, the warm welcome from the fans as well was so important for me, because I need to be honest, you know, coming from Chelsea, I was like, ‘OK, let’s see what’s going to happen here.’ I made the decision that I will be myself and hope they like me.

“Then as soon as I arrived, I could feel the warm —really warm— welcome from the people in the training ground, from the fans on the streets, at the stadium, on social media. It made it so easy for me to feel integrated. It was really nice, and now I’m here, I try to help the new players have that same journey.”

We Gooners are a loving bunch of people, that’s obvious.

That said, Jorginho is a crucial part of Arteta’s project, as the manager hinted before the international break by starting him against Manchester City. It is not only his performance on the field that is important; his experience and ability to lead others are equally important to what is going on at Emirates.

Though it is unknown if he will stay with us beyond the summer of next year, let us appreciate him while we can.

Darren N

——————————————

