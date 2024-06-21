Jorginho and Saka seem to have off days in our Euro 2024 roundup

Today’s international round up

The euros are in full swing, and our Arsenal players continued to play for their countries as they hope to progress through to the next stage of the tournament and we again got to watch a few of our lads in action for their countries last night, here’s a round up of everything that happened.

Gareth Southgate’s England walked away disappointed after sharing the points with Denmark after a 1-1 draw in Frankfurt. Both Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice started for England and had decent games. Saka was brought off in the 70th minute but had a solid game while on the pitch, but Denmark was able to cut a lot of the ball off from him and Saka only walked away with 48 touches. Coming close on a few occasions but couldn’t find the target.

Rice played a full 90 minutes and was everywhere on the pitch. He had 80 touches throughout the game but seemed like he didn’t know where to pass once he was on the ball, and his England teammates weren’t giving him great options. He completed 58/64 (91%) accurate passes and was a workhorse in the middle of the pitch. Harry Kane scored an early goal to put England in front, but Denmark hit back in the 34th minute to keep scores level and sharing the points. England currently sit top of their group with a game to play against Slovenia, but that won’t be an easy game as Slovenia have been playing well this campaign.

Italy then faced off against Spain and walked away defeated 1-0 after an own goal saw Spain go in front just after half time. Jorginho started for Italy but only played for 45 minutes before being subbed off at half time. Not having one of the best games, he was struggling to get a lot of the ball and only walked away with 37 touches. The holders walked away defeated after a game that was pretty much dominated by Spain. David Raya didn’t play but made the bench.

Ukraine will play Slovakia later today where we could see the likes of Zinchenko get some minutes for his country and we could also see Jakub Kiwior lace up his boots for Poland as they face off against Austria, while Saliba looks set to miss France’s clash with the Netherlands due to a minor ankle injury.

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.