Jorginho and Trossard are great buys when you consider Arsenal’s more expensive targets

Have we benefitted by losing our main targets by Vinod
Yes, we were chasing Mudryk – and Chelsea hijacked him from us. But now we got Trossard who seems to fit in perfectly in the early few glimpses we saw from him. He is proven premier league player and we could use an experienced player in such a young squad. I think Mudryk is world class, but am not convinced by his end product, I mean his shot power is not that good as Martinelli’s, or even Trossard’s as far as the highlights I saw on YouTube.
We needed a back up for Martinelli or even someone who could pip him, and Trossard is a much better inexpensive alternative. We are doing so well with our main team and last thing we want is get in someone who doesn’t fit in, which could have been Mudryk. We did not need to spend 100 million for ruining our first team.
Now the same thing is happening with Jorginho. Caicedo is an amazing talent. But would he fit in? Maybe. 75 million for a player to sit on the bench while Partey is playing is not what we need. Maybe it would have been fantastic to have two quality players in the same position, but no matter how good Caicedo is, he is not getting into the team if Partey is fit. So 75 million for a squad player is too much.
Here too we got the same result which we got in the case of Mudryk. We are getting someone else instead with similar profile of Trossard in Jorginho.
We needed squad depth, and spending too much money for second string doesn’t make sense. We are getting bargain deals and are quite wise if they were done if we did not consider the expensive guys forementioned. Even if they don’t fit in we don’t lose a lot.
But I’m sure Jorginho will do just fine, a defensive midfielder who can dictate the play as well, exactly the kind of player we need. He is a reasonable alternative to Caicedo. Only thing that needs to be seen is; does he still have the drive to achieve things.
Hope Arteta gets into his head.
By Vinod Kumar (GreenLantern67)
With Caicedo, the quoted fees were ridiculous. After all he’s just a defensive midfielder.
With Mudryk, it was the right call only if he doesn’t end up becoming the new Hazard or Mbappe or similar.
I would say for the majority of the league, Jorginho will probably work when Arsenal are controlling the play. That’s his skill set. He keeps things ticking with good positioning and passing, but he cannot defend. I hope if this is the only midfield signing made, and if Partey gets injured, Arteta looks for someone like Ben White or the new guy they signed to step into the midfield against the bigger sides.
why did we sign him then if were gonna use White over jorginho? Jorginho has no legs at all. He can only play against sides that park the bus. Better pray Partey is fit for all our big games.
Its a disgrace and heads should roll should we not win the league. Firstly we knew what the clubs wanted for both Mudryk and Caicedo however we tried to low ball them both and lost out. Now we are lumbered with two players who don’t fit the profile we have been following and to me look like panic buys. Its just embarrassing from the club and if i was the likes of Saka and Saliba I would have no intention of staying at a club that wont spend an extra 30 million to push on for success. Edu needs to resign, how many ex chelsea players we going to try before one works. Rather have Xhaka at dm than jorginho because he’s quicker, which says it all really !!!!!!
We needed Caicedo so we don’t drop off if Partey isn’t fit. Arsenal has become a retiring home for Chelsea players over the years.
Edu was actually brought in by Sanhelli and his performance has been poor. He’s only a Brazilian/Portuguese specialist and struggles to negotiate for players who aren’t Brazilian or Portuguese speaking.
He and Sanhelli destroyed our scouting system so we can’t pick young developing players as Brighton does.
In place of the scouting system they set up shop with Kia and Mendes who often holidays with him on Yacht. Through Kia/Mendes axis they bought Luiz, Willian, Pablo Mari, Lucas Toriera, Cedric and now Joghinho. In fact but for Arteta Edu would’ve bought Royal, Neto and Arthur ( from Juve to Liverpool on loan) on the books of the aforementioned superagents
We should sack Edu and bring in the Brighten recruitor. Edu is only interested in personal self promotion so he’s always speaking to the press.
I said I wouldn’t look at my phone but you do have to laugh…
Chavs:
“Cheers M8, you have just paid the Mudryk add ons. Word of warning though… make sure he is next to Arteta on the bench as he hasn’t got the legs to get up and down them stairs”
“If you bought Loftus-Cheek we would have thrown him and Kante in for free. Bonus!!”
“He can be a good player on his day if he doesn’t have to move.”
Even the Spuds are at it:
“Fella, we have a Harry Winks if you are interested?”
🤣🤣
I am just glad we did not spend £80 millions on Mudryk and £80 million on Caicedo.. That would have been a joke..
Very relieved that we can keep that money for the summer when deals will be much more reasonable..
I know many people are disappointed as I am myself but as always let’s get calm our emotions down. I have come to let Arsenal, Arteta and Edu do their jobs and they have not done such a bad job if you have a look at where we are at the moment.
As the saying goes, “It’s not advisable to make big decisions when one’s emotions are all over the place”..
Let’s all clam down, breathe In and Out. It well be okay.
😊