Jorginho and Trossard are great buys when you consider Arsenal’s more expensive targets

Have we benefitted by losing our main targets by Vinod

Yes, we were chasing Mudryk – and Chelsea hijacked him from us. But now we got Trossard who seems to fit in perfectly in the early few glimpses we saw from him. He is proven premier league player and we could use an experienced player in such a young squad. I think Mudryk is world class, but am not convinced by his end product, I mean his shot power is not that good as Martinelli’s, or even Trossard’s as far as the highlights I saw on YouTube.

We needed a back up for Martinelli or even someone who could pip him, and Trossard is a much better inexpensive alternative. We are doing so well with our main team and last thing we want is get in someone who doesn’t fit in, which could have been Mudryk. We did not need to spend 100 million for ruining our first team.

Now the same thing is happening with Jorginho. Caicedo is an amazing talent. But would he fit in? Maybe. 75 million for a player to sit on the bench while Partey is playing is not what we need. Maybe it would have been fantastic to have two quality players in the same position, but no matter how good Caicedo is, he is not getting into the team if Partey is fit. So 75 million for a squad player is too much.

Here too we got the same result which we got in the case of Mudryk. We are getting someone else instead with similar profile of Trossard in Jorginho.

We needed squad depth, and spending too much money for second string doesn’t make sense. We are getting bargain deals and are quite wise if they were done if we did not consider the expensive guys forementioned. Even if they don’t fit in we don’t lose a lot.

But I’m sure Jorginho will do just fine, a defensive midfielder who can dictate the play as well, exactly the kind of player we need. He is a reasonable alternative to Caicedo. Only thing that needs to be seen is; does he still have the drive to achieve things.

Hope Arteta gets into his head.

By Vinod Kumar (GreenLantern67)

