Jorginho backed himself to play more by not leaving Arsenal last month

Jorginho was a standout player for Arsenal in their recent victory against Liverpool, demonstrating his value to the team. However, despite his pivotal role, the Euro 2020 winner was reportedly close to departing the club during the previous transfer window.

Several clubs, particularly from Turkey, including Fenerbahce, expressed significant interest in signing him. Despite his contract with Arsenal set to expire at the end of the current season, Jorginho has expressed a desire to remain with the club.

Arsenal has not initiated contract extension negotiations with Jorginho, leaving his future uncertain. Nonetheless, the midfielder has rejected approaches from other clubs and opted to remain at the Emirates until the end of the season. According to a report on Aksam, although Jorginho had offers to depart, he prioritised staying with Arsenal and is not inclined to leave the club at this time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

His superb performance for Arsenal in the last Premier League game means Jorginho still has a lot to offer to us.

The midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the group, and that will be useful in helping us navigate through tricky matches.

If he maintains this level of performance, we should hand him a new one-year deal because his presence in that dressing room is a plus to the team.

Hopefully, he will be consistent with his performances, and the game against Liverpool will not be a one-off.

