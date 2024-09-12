Jorginho backs new Arsenal signing to improve the team

Jorginho expects Raheem Sterling to bring significant value to Arsenal following his surprise late move to the Emirates.

The Brazilian-Italian midfielder admitted he was as surprised as most fans by Sterling’s transfer and revealed that he initially didn’t believe the winger would join the club.

Chelsea had deemed Sterling surplus to requirements, and his agents were actively searching for a new destination before the transfer window closed.

After securing a move for Reiss Nelson, Arsenal seized the opportunity to add Sterling to their squad on loan.

The Gunners have been working with the former Manchester City star during the international break, and he could make his debut for them in the upcoming North London derby against Tottenham this weekend.

Speaking about his new teammate, Jorginho said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It was the day of the game, I woke up and people were talking, I was like: ‘What?’

“Then we found out that Raheem was coming and he’s going to be great for us with his qualities.

“What he has won already, I think it was a good signing and I think he can add a lot to the team.”

Sterling is a decorated player who has delivered top Premier League performances for several seasons.

The attacker will make us a better team if we can get the best out of him, and we trust Mikel Arteta to do just that.

