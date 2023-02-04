Jorginho “could be the signing that wins Arsenal the title”

Arsenal’s January transfer window can only be praised; Arteta and Edu went shopping and returned with what they wanted.

Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, and Jorginho are all excellent title-charge acquisitions. Alan Hutton has singled out Jorginho for praise among the three January signings. Hutton believes the Italian’s ability with the ball at his feet, as well as his experience, will be beneficial to what is going on at Arsenal.

“So I think it is a good move for Arsenal; I think it is an intelligent one. Even though at first glance he might not fit into their way of playing, I think there will come a time where he will be needed,” said Hutton to Football Insider about Jorginho’s Arsenal switch.

“Later on in the season, he is cool with the ball and that could be something that they could need later on because he has got that experience.”

Meanwhile, Paul Brown tells Give Me Sport why he feels Jorginho will easily guide Arsenal to the PL title. “I honestly feel like people are underestimating just how brilliant a signing this is going to be for Arsenal; I genuinely think this could be the signing that wins them the title,” Brown said.

“I thought for a long, long time the one thing they miss in that midfield is a kind of metronome passer who can dominate a game simply by keeping the ball and recycling it, and sending it into the right areas of the pitch and feeding players in all of Arsenal’s attacking positions.”

The beauty of Jorginho’s addition is that Arsenal now have a reliable cover for Thomas Partey.

Hopefully, all of these positive claims about Jorginho come true.

Daniel O

