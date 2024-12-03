Jorginho could not believe that Kai Havertz was getting a “hammering” from Arsenal fans

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is undoubtedly one of the most polarising Gunners. Gooners love and hate him in equal measure. In any case, Havertz’s strong work ethic and consistent availability make him a crucial member of this Arsenal team.

Mikel Arteta has, for the last few months, trusted him with the keys to his attack. While he has occasionally excelled in leading the Arsenal attack by scoring goals, his inconsistency in front of goal has been a problem.

Midfielder Jorginho recently got to speak about the Arsenal striker. He revealed that it caught him by surprise that the Gooners didn’t initially realise what a special player they had gotten from the £65 million Havertz swoop in the summer of 2023.

The Italian midfielder says that the criticism levelled at the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man was unfair, and he is glad that he was there to support his ex-Chelsea teammate, who he now feels is in a good place. He believes that Havertz is consistently improving and proving to be a valuable asset to this Arsenal team, whether it’s through his ingenuity or his willingness to sacrifice himself.

“It’s crazy because he’s just an unbelievable player,” Jorginho said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. “At the beginning when people was hammering him, I was like, these people, what are they talking about

“I was like, is this really happening? I can’t believe it. I was like, oh my days. And then actually I went to Kai a few times and I was like, Kai, don’t listen, forget about it.

“You know what you can do it. This is crazy. And how much he helps the team, the way he plays.

“And for me, the big improvement he had since he came to Premier League is how tougher he’s getting every day. He’s getting tougher and tougher. And now he’s at this place that is unbelievable

“The confidence he has, the confidence that he gives to the team as well. And he’s so clever. He puts his body always in the same, in the best positions.

“He always gives a solution and he finds solutions in situations that you don’t believe he’s going to come out of or he’s just, he’s a baller. He’s like a big one.”

Despite their desire for him to consistently score goals, I’m confident that most Gooners now recognize Kai Havertz’s skills as a baller.

Havertz, who was on the scoresheet as Arsenal beat West Ham 5-1 last Saturday, has made himself a key part of Arsenal’s plans. I know Arsenal ended up struggling without Martin Ødegaard after the September international break, but you’d agree if not for Havertz stepping up, Arsenal would have been a lot worse off.

Even if the Gunners sign a goal-scoring machine, Havertz’s character would likely keep him playing; Arteta would want to capitalise on his versatility and work rate effectively. Havertz’s character would undoubtedly ensure his continued inclusion in the team, leveraging his versatility and work rate effectively. Surely, as Gooners, we don’t need Jorginho to remind us how good Havertz is any more, do we?

Sam P.

