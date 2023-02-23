Jorginho details how Xhaka welcomed him to Arsenal after their many clashes

Jorginho has discussed the warm welcome he received from Granit Xhaka after he joined Arsenal, despite their many fights when he was a Chelsea player.

The pair usually clashed during the heated matches between the two London clubs but are now teammates after the Euro 2020 winner moved across town to the Emirates.

He was a key man at Chelsea for a long time and participated in helping them against Arsenal, but the Gunners’ players have welcomed him warmly since he transferred to the club.

Speaking about a kind welcoming gesture from Xhaka, Jorginho said, as quoted by Football London:

“Yes, I’m happy!

“We had a few fights on the pitch before, but outside the pitch, he’s a really nice guy and we have a lot of laughs now. I asked him where I could go for dinner, he booked and didn’t let me pay so I was like ‘thank you very much’ ha ha!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has a very positive dressing room now and that togetherness and love for each other is one of the things driving their success this season.

This story is a good one and it means the Brazilian-Italian would feel welcomed immediately.

Hopefully, he and Xhaka will also form a good on-field relationship and lead us to more wins.

