Jorginho excited “because I can see that I have so much to learn” under Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s reputation as a coach is rising. All we hear about Arteta these days is how intelligent he is. Many outsiders have only had positive things to say about the Spaniard, but what are Arsenal insiders saying about the manager?

We’ve had the opportunity to hear Jorginho’s thoughts on his transfer to the Emirates this week. He discussed why Arteta is one of the best coaches he has ever worked with, among other things.

“He [Arteta] reminds me a little bit of Sarri,” said Jorginho on Arsenal.com.

“I am used to working with a manager that looks into the details. For me, details make the difference in the end between a good team and a winning team.

“I am sure, 100%, that he worships [the details] so much. I’ve only been here a short time, but I’m sure every day there is going to be something new and that’s why I’m so excited as well because I can see that I have so much to learn here.”

Jorginho moved from Chelsea to Arsenal during the winter transfer window. Despite many fans dismissing him, the Italy international has already scored one very important goal for the North London side. It is obvious from his remarks that Arsenal’s style of play is superior to Chelsea’s because of Mikel Arteta’s unique style, which distinguishes it from his other previous managers such as Thomas Tuchel, Frank Lampard, and Graham Potter.

Many who have witnessed Arsenal’s superiority this campaign can understand why the Italian-born midfielder thinks Mikel Arteta is a superior coach than both of his previous managers because of his style of play, which is based heavily on details, resulting in a good and victorious team.

