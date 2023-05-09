Jorginho explains Arsenal’s expectation before the Newcastle match

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has opened up on their mindset ahead of the match against Newcastle last weekend.

The Gunners earned a 2-0 win against the Magpies in one of the most challenging games of the season.

Arsenal were expected to drop points in the fixture and did struggle on their last journey to Saint James’ Park, so fans were not so confident they would win the game.

However, the Gunners emerged victorious in one of the most important fixtures of the season and Jorginho reveals they knew what to expect.

After the match, he said via ESPN Brasil:

“It’s clear why. Two teams fighting for important goals, stadium with a very warm atmosphere. It’s wonderful. Everything was beautiful. We knew it would be a very physical match and that we would have to fight hard to get the three points. I think those who watched it had fun.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Newcastle United was what we wanted, but most fans will admit they were not so confident they could secure victory in the fixture.

The boys worked hard to make sure we won; if they replicate that performance in our remaining games of the season, we might win all of them.

