Jorginho explains how half-time talks help Arsenal to set-piece domination

No Wonder why we’ve been good at set pieces, Jorginho’s comment says it all

As we prepare to take on Spurs in the North London derby this weekend, Jorginho has been letting us in on some insight into how the team operates on matchday, the Italian international, who had some down time during the recent set of international fixtures, made a guest appearance on the Seaman Says podcast earlier this week.

They discussed about many things from the player’s career to happenings within the walls of the club and the Emirates, What piqued my interest in that conversation however is how he described the approach at team meetings during half time intervals, He said: “As soon as we come in, Nicolas Jover will come to us and speak about set-pieces. Then Mikel will come in and speak about what we need to do.”

With these comments comes a clear reason why we’ve dominated set pieces in recent seasons, last campaign in particular with us scoring a whopping 22 goals from set pieces also breaking the record for the most goals from corners along the way, the absolute dedication to straighten out any small wrinkle has led to us being this effective from set pieces, it not only helps us win matches through different routes but it also allows us to impose ourselves on our opponents when defending them.

This revelation just further emphasizes the trust, respect and connection that Mikel Arteta has for the members of his backroom staff which is fully reciprocated by how brilliant we’ve been from attacking or defending set piece situations.

Given the unfortunate circumstances we find ourselves with key absentees in the Squad then taking our chances from what ever little we get will go along way in how we bounce back and overcome this period, the game will be tight and potentially taking your chances from a corner or a set piece could be the difference between joy or despair however gooners will be hoping that the boys will be at their best during the clash on Sunday so that we’ll hopefully come out triumphant.

Will set pieces play a big part in our campaign yet again this seaon?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…