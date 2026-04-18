Jorginho
Arsenal News Gooner News

Jorginho explains why he decided he had to leave Arsenal

Jorginho (Getty Images)

Jorginho left Arsenal at the end of last season and is now enjoying regular playing time with Flamengo in Brazil’s top flight, something that had become increasingly rare during his final period at the Emirates. The midfielder has quickly found a more prominent role since making the move.

Before departing north London, he had largely become a squad option at Arsenal. He was often used when other midfielders were unavailable, rested or when rotation was required, rather than being selected consistently in the starting lineup.

Limited Role At Arsenal

In the biggest matches, Mikel Arteta frequently looked elsewhere despite Jorginho’s vast experience at the highest level. The Italian international had previously featured for Napoli and Chelsea before joining Arsenal, bringing pedigree and composure to the squad.

Whenever called upon, Jorginho often delivered dependable performances for the Gunners. His calmness in possession and tactical intelligence were regularly evident, yet it still was not enough to secure sustained minutes in a highly competitive midfield.

As Arsenal evolved with younger and more dynamic options, his opportunities became increasingly restricted. While still valuable in certain situations, he was no longer central to the manager’s plans every week.

Jorginho Explains Exit

Jorginho has now explained why leaving Arsenal became necessary at that stage of his career. Speaking via The Times, he said, “When a player is not on the pitch, it’s hard to keep motivated.

“I felt I needed to go somewhere where I was going to play with joy.”

At Flamengo, Jorginho has found the chance to contribute consistently again. That regular rhythm can restore confidence, sharpness and enjoyment, all of which are difficult to maintain when appearances are sporadic.

Arsenal’s decision was understandable from a squad-building perspective. Jorginho was not signed to start every match, and the physical demands of the Premier League may have limited how heavily he could be relied upon across a full campaign.

Even so, he remained a respected presence whose professionalism and knowledge benefited the dressing room. His departure appears to have suited both parties; Arsenal continued their evolution, while Jorginho moved to an environment where he could once again play with freedom and satisfaction.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Super Compuer Prediction
What supercomputer thinks about Arsenal’s chance of beating Man City
Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are competing for Brazilian youngster
Merson believes everything changes if Arsenal loses on Sunday
Posted by

Tags Jorginho

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors