Jorginho explains why he decided he had to leave Arsenal

Jorginho left Arsenal at the end of last season and is now enjoying regular playing time with Flamengo in Brazil’s top flight, something that had become increasingly rare during his final period at the Emirates. The midfielder has quickly found a more prominent role since making the move.

Before departing north London, he had largely become a squad option at Arsenal. He was often used when other midfielders were unavailable, rested or when rotation was required, rather than being selected consistently in the starting lineup.

Limited Role At Arsenal

In the biggest matches, Mikel Arteta frequently looked elsewhere despite Jorginho’s vast experience at the highest level. The Italian international had previously featured for Napoli and Chelsea before joining Arsenal, bringing pedigree and composure to the squad.

Whenever called upon, Jorginho often delivered dependable performances for the Gunners. His calmness in possession and tactical intelligence were regularly evident, yet it still was not enough to secure sustained minutes in a highly competitive midfield.

As Arsenal evolved with younger and more dynamic options, his opportunities became increasingly restricted. While still valuable in certain situations, he was no longer central to the manager’s plans every week.

Jorginho Explains Exit

Jorginho has now explained why leaving Arsenal became necessary at that stage of his career. Speaking via The Times, he said, “When a player is not on the pitch, it’s hard to keep motivated.

“I felt I needed to go somewhere where I was going to play with joy.”

At Flamengo, Jorginho has found the chance to contribute consistently again. That regular rhythm can restore confidence, sharpness and enjoyment, all of which are difficult to maintain when appearances are sporadic.

Arsenal’s decision was understandable from a squad-building perspective. Jorginho was not signed to start every match, and the physical demands of the Premier League may have limited how heavily he could be relied upon across a full campaign.

Even so, he remained a respected presence whose professionalism and knowledge benefited the dressing room. His departure appears to have suited both parties; Arsenal continued their evolution, while Jorginho moved to an environment where he could once again play with freedom and satisfaction.