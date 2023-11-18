Jorginho gets his manager’s backing to take next penalty after missing last night

Jorginho missed a penalty in Italy’s match against North Macedonia last night, but his national team manager has expressed confidence in him, backing him to take and score the next one.

The Arsenal midfielder is accustomed to being on penalty duties at both club and national levels. His distinctive style of taking penalties, characterised by a unique run-up, often makes it challenging for goalkeepers to predict his shots. However, the North Macedonian goalkeeper managed to save one during the match.

Despite the miss, Italy went on to win the game. Missing a penalty can sometimes lead to a change in responsibilities, but Jorginho is fortunate as his manager has shown support, indicating that he is in line to take the next penalty for Italy.

Luciano Spalletti said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“Congratulations should be given to someone like him.

“The goalkeeper was good, he made him believe he was empty, and he didn’t take a good angle. He remains a special penalty taker. I already told him that he will beat him again next time and he said yes.”

Jorginho has almost always scored his spot kicks, so just one miss will not prompt his manager to take that responsibility from him and we expect him to score the next one.

