Jorginho leaves Arsenal with immediate effect to join Flamengo

Arsenal have confirmed that Jorginho has left the club by mutual consent, bringing his time in North London to an early close ahead of a planned summer move.

The 33-year-old midfielder was originally set to depart at the end of June when his contract officially expired. However, both parties have agreed to terminate the deal early, allowing Jorginho to complete his free transfer to Flamengo in time for their participation in the Club World Cup.

Arsenal had already named Jorginho among the list of players set to leave this summer, alongside those returning from loan spells. But this latest development brings his exit forward, freeing him to join up with his new side immediately.

Club World Cup the driving factor

Flamengo had agreed a pre-contract with Jorginho as far back as January, with plans to bring him in during the summer window. But with the expanded Club World Cup starting on 14th June in the United States, they requested his early release to ensure he could take part.

The Brazilian giants begin their campaign against Espérance on 17th June and see Jorginho as a key figure for the tournament. Had he remained with Arsenal until the end of June, he would have missed most of the group stage. With the final scheduled for 13 July, the timing was critical.

Arsenal agreed to the request, allowing the experienced midfielder to make the switch in time. It’s a classy gesture from the club, honouring the player’s wishes and ending his chapter at the Emirates on respectful terms.

A short but steady Arsenal stint

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January 2023 for a reported £12 million. He went on to make 78 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists. His most iconic moment came early in his Gunners career, a dramatic late strike against Aston Villa in a 4-2 comeback win that helped keep Arsenal in the title race.

While he never became a nailed-on starter, his experience and composure were valuable, especially during the 2023–24 campaign. He often stepped in with calm, reliable performances when the midfield needed control, and earned praise from both fans and pundits for his leadership on and off the pitch.

Though not a long-serving Gunner, Jorginho leaves with respect intact and memories made. His time at the club may not have been headline-grabbing, but it was quietly effective.

On behalf of JustArsenal, we wish Jorginho all the best in Brazil and thank him for his service.

How would you rate Jorginho’s time in red and white? I’d give him a solid 7 out of 10. What about you, Gooners?

