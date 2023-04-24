Jorginho must replace Partey if Arsenal are going to win at Man City

Why Jorginho must start ahead of Partey. by Vinod

Well, it’s been a disappointing three weeks of football for Arsenal, as our title hopes have been narrowed down thanks to some shambolic defending. Our goal scoring has been as good as ever, but our defence doesn’t look the same without William Saliba. And everyone seems to point their finger at Rob Holding. But I think Rob is a fairly solid defender. Then why are we leaking goals.

I think it is down to our defensive midfielder Thomas Partey. Partey is a deep lying midfielder, not necessarily the best defensive midfielder. When Saliba is there he is the man to go to. But with Rob Holding we need a more solid out and out defensive minded player, who is only concerned about providing cover to the defence. And that man is Jorginho.

I am sure we are going to go to Etihad and come away with 3 points with the right tactical approach. But if the manager doesn’t change anything after seeing what has been happening ever since Saliba has been injured, we are not going to get anything out of the game, and our title aspirations will be gone.

Hopefully Mikel has figured this out that our defence need cover and hopefully Jorginho starts ahead of Partey our next game.

