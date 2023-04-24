Jorginho must replace Partey if Arsenal are going to win at Man City

Why Jorginho must start ahead of Partey. by Vinod
Well, it’s been a disappointing three weeks of football for Arsenal, as our title hopes have been narrowed down thanks to some shambolic defending. Our goal scoring has been as good as ever, but our defence doesn’t look the same without William Saliba. And everyone seems to point their finger at Rob Holding. But I think Rob is a fairly solid defender. Then why are we leaking goals.
I think it is down to our defensive midfielder Thomas Partey. Partey is a deep lying midfielder, not necessarily the best defensive midfielder. When Saliba is there he is the man to go to. But with Rob Holding we need a more solid out and out defensive minded player, who is only concerned about providing cover to the defence. And that man is Jorginho.
I am sure we are going to go to Etihad and come away with 3 points with the right tactical approach. But if the manager doesn’t change anything after seeing what has been happening ever since Saliba has been injured, we are not going to get anything out of the game, and our title aspirations will be gone.
Hopefully Mikel has figured this out that our defence need cover and hopefully Jorginho starts ahead of Partey our next game.
Vinod Kumar
Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Woh !!!! I dont think so.
I couldn’t disagree more with this article. IMO Jorginho is such a defensive liability and cannot cover as much ground as Partey.
Partey has been a bit off last couple of games but i will bank on him any day rather than Jorginho for defensive midfield position.
NO NO GOD NO! It would be a disastrous mistake to think Jorginho can outperform Partey, even though Partey has played two poor games in a row.
It won’t be happening either, thank God. GLAD YOU ARE NOT OUR MANAGER, VINOD!.
Madness to replace Partey despite his errors. You can help Partey by having Jorginho or Zhinchenko next to him.
I was thinking that we have zinchenko and partey in the midfield. Then put tierney at left back to go forward more and keep holding and white to stay back more to solidify that part of the pitch. Jorginho comes on later in the game
Would probably say Jorginho, Zinchenko had shown lapses in concentration and positioning recently that would be exposed in more central areas .
Mental article. Two immobile players next to each other! N thanks. Hopefully xaka is back.
Jorginho Xhaka and Odegaard in the midfield ,bloody hell that’s an accident waiting to happen ,more pace in an under 5 relay team .
We are playing the men’s team Vinod not the women’s .
I didn’t read the article because the headline on it’s own wants me to put bleach in my eyes.
I’d rather a lame duck with a bad sense of direction in our midfield than Jorginho
The lame duck is injured, he is out for the season😂
I’ve never seen Jorghino as anyone other than one who’s happy to collect his paycheck. He plays well when the team is winning, he doesn’t play at all when it’s losing. I can see Grealish or Gundogan going through him like a knife through butter. Partey may be erratic but he’s a strong defender. We do have a problem with our midfield anchors but believe me, Jorginho ain’t the solution.
Partey’s ball recovery ability is elite. Jorginho is only good at passing. Even with Partey, we’re expecting to lose badly. With Jorginho, we will not leave there alive
Did they legalize the bad weed in England, US or from wherever the writer Vinod is from?
J20 starting over the midfield general Partey?
Utterly crazy idea!
Too late to lose faith in the players.