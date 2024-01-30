Jorginho now expected to stay at Arsenal as Barca withdraw from market

Jorginho is expected to continue at Arsenal, according to reports from Spain.

So what’s the story with Jorginho?

The Italian midfielder joined Arsenal last year but has yet to establish himself as Mikel Arteta’s first midfield option. Even with Thomas Partey out due to injury, the former Blue has mostly served as a backup player. This season, he’s played 930 minutes in 20 outings, scoring one goal and assisting one another. Despite being 32 years old, many believe he should have played more often. This has sparked suspicions that the Arsenal midfielder is looking for a move away from the club where he can play more in order to make the Italy Euro team.

Which clubs were linked with him?

According to reports from Turkey, Jorginho offered himself to Besiktas in the hopes that they would sign him, but no deal has been completed.

Barcelona has also been linked with his transfer, but Spanish outlet Sport believes the La Liga giants are unable to complete the move due to their financial difficulties.

What does this mean?

I suppose it is now clear that Jorginho will continue at Arsenal, at least until the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Though many do not appreciate him as much as they should, Jorginho plays a vital role in this Arsenal club. When he is not playing, he can be seen offering instructions to his teammates while warming up on the touchline.

If the Italian departs Arsenal in the summer, I hope he does so as a league champion.

Darren N