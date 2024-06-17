Jorginho once again dominates and proves why Arsenal were right to extend his contract

Watching Italy’s Euros fight against Albania, it was clear why Arsenal extended Jorginho’s contract, even if just for a year. The Italian midfielder was outstanding. “Controlled the game,” “Pass master,” “dictated the play,”… are the adjectives used to characterize him following his performance on Saturday night. The Italian is a leader both on and off the pitch, and his brain greatly outperforms his physical limitations.

He did impress in Italy’s 2-1 victory over Albania, and the statistics clearly suggest so. He completed 120/131 passes against Albania, the most since Toni Kroos at Euro 2016. In fact, since Euro 1980, Jorginho has made the third-most accurate passes, after only Toni Kross (121) in Euro 2016 and Xavi (127) in Euro 2012. In the Euros match, the former Blue also had the most touches (136).

🇮🇹 Jorginho in Italy's victory over Albania : ◉ Most touches on the ball (136)

◉ Most passes (131)

◉ Most accurate passes (120) Jorginho is the midfielder with the highest number of accurate passes in a Euro match since Toni Kroos last time in 2016 with 121 times. Since… pic.twitter.com/t85xYVi6nM — Chizzyyy (@Arsenal_Chizzy) June 16, 2024

Jorginho continues to be a crucial member of the Arsenal team, despite speculation that the club will acquire a top midfielder who will form a first-choice midfield partnership with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

The Italian midfielder’s game knowledge, experience, and influence might be crucial to Arsenal’s success next season. His performance against Albania demonstrated that he is still an asset on the field. Certainly, if Jorginho were a few years younger, his position in Arsenal’s starting lineup would have been impossible to snatch from him.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.