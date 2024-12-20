Jorginho once again showed his class and should be playing more often for Arsenal

Jorginho’s performance in that 3-2 Arsenal win over Crystal Palace shouldn’t be overlooked.

We gave him his plauditss after the match with a 7/10 rating for his performance versus Palace, highlighting how he made us tick with his calm distribution and control.

With Thomas Partey featuring at right back and Declan Rice being rested (because of a knock he sustained), the Italian midfielder had to step up in Arsenal’s engine room.

He did just that. After frustrating appearances against Fulham and Everton, Arsenal needed a cool head to ensure they played their game against Premier League opposition Palace in the Carabao Cup. Jorginho brought it.

It wasn’t just calmness he injected into the team. When we needed to speed things up, he moved the ball quickly and controlled the game. He was at the heart of everything with 78 touches and 68 completed passes.

At Arsenal, Jorginho has been class, consistent, and has had several classy games, but hasn’t really received the credit he deserves. The Italian may be sidelined for a while, but when he’s given an opportunity, he steps up and reminds everyone that age is just a number and what a classy player he is.

We often speak of how Thomas Partey is a monster at #6 and how Rice and Jorginho can’t reach his levels there. However, we forget that each of the three midfielders plays the role differently. At times, it’s about what you want in a game and the manager knowing who offers that. Jorginho is the answer when you want calm, composure, and those line-breaking passes with great link-up play. His ability to know when to release the ball is what makes him exceptional.

We are lucky to have Jorginho, a top-class leader and squad man. Let’s enjoy him while we still can.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…