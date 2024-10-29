Jorginho opens up on his “mistake” deciding to do coaching badges

Many professional footballers gravitate towards coaching after their playing careers, with former midfielders often leading the way in this path. Prominent figures like Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Thiago Motta, and Luis Enrique all played in midfield before transitioning to successful coaching careers. Given this trend, it’s no surprise that Arsenal’s Jorginho is now entertaining the idea of a future in management, though it wasn’t always part of his plan.

Initially, Jorginho didn’t see himself on the sidelines as a coach. Reflecting on his post-playing ambitions, he told Arsenal Media:

“I was thinking about staying in football, but not as a coach, because of the commitment basically, and the time. So I was set in my mind – no! I thought I would become a scout or an agent – something that helped young players get an opportunity.”

When Jorginho joined Arsenal, however, the club offered him an opportunity to begin his coaching badges. Reluctantly, he accepted, viewing it as a “just in case” credential rather than a serious pursuit. But things quickly changed. As he explained,

“Then I did my first session – that was my mistake – because I loved it! That moment changed my mind, and now maybe it will happen. I did the B Licence, working at Hale End, and now I’m going to do the A Licence, definitely. I didn’t go looking for it, it just happened.”

Jorginho’s enthusiasm for coaching grew organically, evolving from a casual curiosity to a genuine interest. His leadership qualities on the field, along with his experience, could make him a natural fit for a managerial role. Learning under Arteta, he’s gaining insights from one of the most promising coaches in the Premier League, potentially setting him up for a smooth transition into a coaching career.

As he moves forward with his A Licence, Jorginho could well have the option to stay at Arsenal, possibly joining the coaching staff once he finishes playing. His journey from uncertain explorer to enthusiastic participant shows his adaptability and potential as a future manager, inspired by his experiences and growth at Arsenal.

