Jorginho played well, but he can’t replace Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s setup

Jorginho was decent against Manchester City, but many would argue that the game lacked Thomas Partey. Many Gunners fans only trust the Ghanaian international to man Arteta’s midfield, which is why, despite Jorginho’s performance, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour said on Net Bet:, “Partey was a massive miss in midfield, even if Jorginho did play OK. Partey is such an important player, and it’s always been my worry that it would be a problem when he became injured. Hopefully he won’t be out too long.”

Declan Rice, who has been mentioned several times as Arteta’s main summer target, was mentioned by Parlour as the player who could fill Partey’s void without a doubt. “Without Partey, Arsenal’s central midfield depth isn’t quite good enough. If Arsenal could bring in Declan Rice in the summer he’d be a fantastic signing. A young player that’s very energetic and can get forward as well, he’d be perfect for Arsenal.

“West Ham fans know he’ll be leaving sooner rather than later, but it just depends on where he’s going. The big thing for me is if he wants to stay in London, and some people do—Sol Campbell was like that, which is why he came to Arsenal.

“If Declan Rice does want to stay in London, Arsenal is the only real place for him to go, and I’d think they’d be favourites to get him. He’s a great age; he’s a captain, so he’s learning his leadership skills. He’d be a magnificent signing.”

Arsenal’s midfield is one position Arteta will need to crack if the Gunners are to continue their ascension. It is unclear how long Partey will be out, but Arsenal can still perform for the time being with Jorginho. However, with Arsenal’s future in mind, acquiring a marquee central midfielder this summer will be critical.

Relying on a single player should be a thing of the past, in my opinion….

