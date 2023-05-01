Jorginho pushing to start against his former club, who will he replace?

Jorginho is keen to get back into the Arsenal starting XI for their game against Chelsea.

The Brazilian Italian has struggled to start matches in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta sticks to the midfield pairing he had used previously or experiments with Fabio Vieira.

However, Standard Sports reveals Jorginho wants to be in the team from the start of the match against Chelsea.

Arsenal has won none of their last four league games and the Euro 2020 winner hopes that will make Mikel Arteta tinker with his team and give him a chance from the start.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been good when he comes on in games for us and we probably need his calming influence in our midfield.

Arteta knows what he was getting when he added the midfielder to his squad and will only field him if he feels the ex-Chelsea man can do the job.

Chelsea has been in free-fall since Frank Lampard became their manager and we must beat them if we are serious about remaining in the title race until the end of the season.

We have lost the top spot, but we may get lucky with City dropping points in their other games, but if we don’t win ours, it would be meaningless to us.

