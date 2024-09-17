Jorginho reveals how Arsenal stars are reacting to Haaland’s form ahead weekend game

Arsenal faces Manchester City in their next Premier League match, marking yet another tough fixture following their win against Tottenham.

The Gunners have a chance to narrow the gap between themselves and City at this early stage of the season.

As expected, City is already leading the league table as they aim to become champions for a fifth consecutive season.

Arsenal is close behind, and if the Gunners win, they will overtake Pep Guardiola’s side at the top.

It’s a must-win game for both clubs, and Erling Haaland could be the key difference.

The Norwegian striker has been the Premier League’s top scorer for the past two seasons and shows no signs of slowing down.

He has already netted nine goals in just four league games this season, and Jorginho has mentioned that Arsenal players are even laughing at how impressive Haaland’s form is.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Erling scoring again, it is starting to make us laugh.

‘We look at City’s results because we look at all the games and we love football. We love the Premier League so we watch all the games to be fair. It doesn’t get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland will be a tough player to face, but our defenders can get the job done.

