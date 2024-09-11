Jorginho reveals how Mikel Arteta has kept Arsenal’s winning mindset

Mikel Arteta is determined to win trophies with Arsenal and has made them far more competitive than when he first took charge in 2019.

Having worked under serial winner Pep Guardiola, Arteta quickly recognised that Arsenal’s culture was one of the reasons the club had underachieved for so many seasons.

The Gunners have since worked hard to become the second-best team in the Premier League for consecutive seasons.

This term, they are aiming to improve and challenge for the Premier League title once again, with Arteta and his coaching staff creating the right environment for success.

Jorginho, who has won numerous honours at both club and international levels, recently discussed the club’s efforts to foster a winning mentality within the squad.

This is important to keep the search for success ongoing, and it seems to be working. Jorginho said, as quoted by The Sun:

“The mentality now is different because you can see the hunger of wanting to win.

“The way you train every day, the information you have — even pictures at the training ground. Everything’s about winning.

“It’s really good as Mikel put up all these messages you see. It gets into your mind when you keep seeing them and you start to believe it.

“Then you get into the habit. You have the motivation and all we want to do is win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to keep a winning culture at the Emirates if we want to end our trophy drought, and we trust Mikel Arteta to help us achieve this.

