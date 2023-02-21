Jorginho reveals Mikel Arteta’s role in making him move to the Emirates

Jorginho has opened up on his transfer to Arsenal, which happened just a few days after the Gunners had missed out on Moises Caicedo.

It was one of the surprising swoops of the winter as Jorginho was not expected to leave Chelsea, even though he had fallen out of favour.

Mikel Arteta had to add a midfielder to his group and swooped for the Euro 2020 winner after Brighton refused to change their mind and sell Caicedo.

Not many Arsenal fans liked the deal, but he is beginning to win over most of them with his performances in the last two matches.

He has now spoken about how the deal happened in a short time.

“One of the reasons for my move to Arsenal is the presence of Arteta. He called me and in less than two days, we did everything,” he said to DAZN.

“I was no longer part of Chelsea’s plans and I accepted Arteta’s call… the coach’s technical project suited my characteristics perfectly.”

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is an accomplished midfielder who will improve us if he is at his best and his deliveries in the last two games have been superb.

Hopefully, he stays fit and consistent until the end of the season and gets the job done for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – “Rollercoaster and emotional”

Mikel Arteta was interviewed just after seeing his team complete an amazing comeback at Aston Villa

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids